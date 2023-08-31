A man accused of robbing two Colorado Springs banks in one day was arrested in California on Wednesday, Colorado Springs police said Thursday afternoon.

Ulysses Parker II, 29, of Colorado Springs allegedly stole an "undisclosed amount of cash" around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 25 from a teller at U.S. Bank, located at 2308 E. Pikes Peak Ave. just east of Memorial Park.

Hours later, around 1:45 p.m., Parker reportedly demanded more cash from KeyBank, located near Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive in north Colorado Springs.

No one was injured during the robberies, police said.

Investigators identified Parker as the suspect on Monday and obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with two counts of aggravated robbery, police said.

Officers arrested Parker in San Bernardino County in Southern California on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.