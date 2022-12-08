Neil Montoya Jr..jpg

Neil Montoya Jr.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs police have arrested the suspect in a killing that took place late last month, according to a Thursday news release from the department.

Neil Montoya Jr., 33, was taken into custody last Thursday and faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to a disturbance call at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street and found a man who was “severely bleeding and unresponsive,” according to the release. The victim, later identified as Garduno-Ramirez, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy on the victim on Nov. 29, but cause and manner of Garduno-Ramirez’s death have not yet been released.

Victim identified in suspected homicide near Palmer Park
Victim identified in homicide near Colorado Springs high school
Homicide investigation closes South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments