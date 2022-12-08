Colorado Springs police have arrested the suspect in a killing that took place late last month, according to a Thursday news release from the department.

Neil Montoya Jr., 33, was taken into custody last Thursday and faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to a disturbance call at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street and found a man who was “severely bleeding and unresponsive,” according to the release. The victim, later identified as Garduno-Ramirez, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy on the victim on Nov. 29, but cause and manner of Garduno-Ramirez’s death have not yet been released.