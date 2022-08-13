police lights

A man was arrested Friday after police said he shot his child with a bow and arrow. 

Colorado Springs police officers responded to a shooting call for service in the 6000 block of Jorie Road on the city's northeast side around 4:10 p.m. According to police, the parent, later identified as Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in the backyard and accidentally shot the girl. 

The juvenile was taken to a hospital and subsequently airlifted to Denver. She is expected to survive, police said. 

Sauer was arrest on suspicion of child abuse, according to police.

