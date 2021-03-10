A Colorado Springs man has been charged with production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado said Wednesday.
Brandon Gandy, 33, was detained Wednesday in advance of his trial. He was arrested March 4 after a search of his cell phone uncovered nearly two dozen sexually graphic images, several of which depicted an underage female, according to a news release.
Acting on multiple tipline reports between October 2018 and October 2019, Homeland Security investigators traced several child porn downloads to a specific account associated with Gandy’s home address in eastern Colorado Springs, according to court documents.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Gandy’s home on March 4. Gandy was present at the time and was holding his cell phone, which officers seized and searched, court documents stated.
Among the images on Gandy’s phone were 20 pictures of a minor, according to court documents.
In one of the images investigators saw a distinctive-looking ring on the man’s hand. Gandy was wearing the ring when officers executed the search warrant, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A search of the house unearthed other incriminating items and enabled investigators to confirm that Gandy’s bedroom was where most of the photographs were taken, according to court documents.
Officers seized several pieces of evidence and took Gandy into custody.
If found guilty as charged, Gandy could face life in federal prison, according to court documents.