A Colorado Springs man was arrested in connection with a pattern of burglaries along the front range being investigated since January, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect is said to have targeted fast-food restaurants in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Castle Rock and Denver.

John Homesly was arrested without incident at 1658 Keaton Lane in east Colorado Springs on suspicion of six counts of burglary, felony criminal mischief and felony theft, according to police.

Police said the ongoing investigation is a result of their focus on pattern crimes and prolific repeat offenders.