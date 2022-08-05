A Colorado Springs man was arrested Monday on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude and several other felony sexual offenses involving a juvenile, Colorado Springs police said in a news release Friday.

Jordan Jago, 38, allegedly contacted an undercover member of Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online and befriended her through online communication.

Jago allegedly paid for the person he believed to be a juvenile to travel from her home city to his home in Colorado Springs, where he indented to have sexual intercourse with her, according to police. Police said Jago also helped set up an account on the subscription based platform, OnlyFans, to facilitate posting sexually explicit content.

Jago is suspected of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a child, procurement of a child for sexual exploitation, internet luring of a child and sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust. Jago is expected to appear in court on Aug. 11.

Jago was previously convicted on one count of trespass and two counts of harassment for three separate incidents in 2019.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department would like to remind parents and guardians to take reasonable means to monitor their juvenile’s social media accounts and prevent online predators from victimizing juveniles," police said in the news release.