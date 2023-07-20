Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department have arrested the man accused in the late June shooting death of 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas, according to a department news release.

Police said detectives secured an arrest warrant for 51-year-old Gilbert Lopez Jr. Lopez is facing charges of first-degree murder in Mascarena’s death.

Overnight on June 23, police received reports of shots fired in the area of 1500 E Boulder St near Memorial Hospital, just after 3 a.m. Officers on the scene discovered Mascarena’s body with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the initial online blotter entry.

When the warrant was later obtained, Lopez was already in custody at the El Paso County jail for outstanding warrants regarding unrelated criminal charges.

Mascarena’s death marked the 13th homicide investigation of 2023. At the same time last year, 26 homicides were investigated.