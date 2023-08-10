A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after authorities received tips that someone was uploading child porn to the internet from a local address, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Paul Leavitt on Thursday following the execution of a search warrant at his residents in the 5900 block of Vista Ridge Point.

According to police, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple tips between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2023 that referenced, “an unknown subject uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud-based storage service and a gaming social media platform,” according to an online department blotter entry.

Detectives were able to determine the cyber-tips were linked to the same subject, which eventually lead to Leavitt’s arrest.

According to officials, Leavitt is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

This article will be updated once more information is received.