A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including drug related offenses, after he allegedly sold a variety of illegal drugs to a clientele that included children, primarily teenagers, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

The police department's Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence division received an anonymous tip that the suspect, later identified as Walymar Rivera, was selling drugs from his home, which he referred to as "WESTSIDE ZATIX."

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the department's tactical enforcement unit and the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at Rivera's residence in the 800 block of Sante Fe Street, officials said. Detectives observed multiple suspected drug transactions, according to officials. 

Police arrested Rivera and seized almost 3,000 grams of THC concentrate, 630 grams of THC-infused products, around 640 grams of refined marijuana, 14.5 grams of ecstasy, around 3 grams of LSD, just over 22 grams of cocaine, almost 170 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and over 800 grams of psilocybin mushroom-infused products. 

Rivera was booked into the El Paso County jail, officials said. 

