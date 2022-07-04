Police Line Do Not Cross

A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into five secured apartment buildings and assaulting two residents.

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East La Salle Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Multiple officers, including a K-9 unit were able to arrest the man, identified as Vladimir Bernard, without incident.

"The suspect complied with commands and was taken into custody," police said.

Officers and K-9 units found Bernard at another apartment building located at 1900 East La Salle Street.

Residents reported that the suspect has no ties to the building, and was not known to anyone. Residents added that he had been lingering in the parking lot prior to the break-ins.

