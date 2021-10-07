A man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend has other cases involving sex crimes and violence, court records show.

Saul Bujanda was arrested in August and faces first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault, among other charges, for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, kidnapping her, and taking her to his Colorado Springs home and sexually assaulting her several times over a ten-hour period.

If convicted of the top charges, Bujanda, 29, could face life in prison.

The night of August 7, a Colorado Springs woman, who hasn’t been identified for her safety, arrived at her apartment sometime around 11 p.m.

When she got inside, she found Bujanda, an ex-boyfriend who’d been stalking her in the month since they’d broken up, and who’d apparently broken into her apartment. After briefly shouting at her about her new boyfriend, Bujanda attacked her, seriously injuring her, before forcing himself on her, according to Colorado Springs police.

From there, police said, Bujanda forced her into his car and drove to his home, where he kept her, sexually assaulting her several more times, for over ten hours.

Eventually, the woman told police, Bujanda dozed off, allowing her to text 911 for help.

Almost six months before, on April 22, Bujanda was also arrested for drunkenly beating, choking, and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend. It isn’t clear if the woman involved in that incident, also not being identified for her safety, is the same person kidnapped in August.

That night, as she watched a movie in her bedroom, the woman told police Bujanda burst through the door and started shouting at her, telling her that she disrespected him and that he wanted to kill her and her ex-husband.

The woman told police that as she backed away from Bujanda, he continued to approach, still shouting, and bit her nose, drawing blood. He then proceeded to lift her by the throat, throw her on the bed, and choke her until she “almost blacked out.” At one point, he also head-butted her forehead, sending blood gushing from her face.

In that case, Bujanda’s facing two counts of second-degree assault, in addition to several other crimes.

In 2011, when he was 19 years old, Bujanda was also sentenced to prison for having sex with someone under the age of 16 in Kansas. He was released in 2016.

Bujanda’s next due back in court in mid-November for a disposition hearing, where he’ll either accept a plea bargain with prosecutors or see all his cases sent to trial.