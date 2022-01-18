Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department are asking individuals who hired 48-year-old Beryl Elizabeth Pippert, a local house cleaner, to double-check their jewelry and other household items after Pippert was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police investigation into a jewelry theft incident Friday led to Pippert's arrest as police believe she stole from a person who had hired her as a house cleaner, officials said in a Tuesday morning news release.

She was arrested without incident Friday. After further investigation, police believe she may have stolen from another client whose home she was hired to clean.

Police officials also said Pippert possessed multiple items they suspect she stole from other clients. Those who hired Pippert are encouraged to contact police at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov if they notice items missing.

In the email, police request individuals include their name and contact information, a case number if a police report was filed, a list of missing items and a timeframe of when Pippert would have been hired.