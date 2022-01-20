A Colorado Springs homeowner stopped a man at gunpoint during a burglary early Thursday, police said.
Stephen Smith, 40, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary after police said he entered a home on the city's north side.
A caller reported about 4:30 a.m. Thursday that someone entered their home on the 5900 block of Conductors Point "without permission," police said. Officers established a "quick perimeter" around the house and started calling any suspects to exit the garage.
Smith, followed by the homeowner, came out of the door in the garage that led to the home's interior after hearing the officers' commands. The homeowner, police said, had held the alleged burglary suspect at gunpoint.
It is believed that Smith is "suffering from mental health issues," police said.