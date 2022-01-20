A man was held at gunpoint by a Colorado Springs homeowner during an alleged burglary early Thursday, police said.
Stephen Smith, 40, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary after police said he entered a home on the city's north side.
A caller reported about 4:30 a.m. that someone entered their home on the 5900 block of Conductors Point "without permission," police said. Officers established a "quick perimeter" around the house and started calling any suspects to come out.
Smith, followed by the homeowner, left through the door in the garage that leads to the home's interior after hearing the officers' commands. The homeowner, police said, had held the alleged burglary suspect at gunpoint.
It is believed that Smith "may have been suffering from mental health issues," police said.