A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Sierra High School on Tuesday, according to a statement from the principal. There is no danger to the school.

Students informed administration at the Harrison District 2 school that another student might have a weapon in their bag at the start of the school day, according to the statement. The student was escorted from class and searched, leading to recovery of a gun.

The student was arrested and will face criminal charges as well as school-imposed disciplinary measures, according to the release.

The gun was never shown at school nor used to threaten students according to a statement by Principal Nicole Schurbon.

"Please speak with your students to let them know that weapons never have a place in our schools," Schurbon wrote in the statement. "There is no danger to our school, and we appreciate our staff, students and families who work together to keep our school safe."

According to spokesperson Christine O'Brien, each Harrison District 2 high school, including Sierra High School, has three security guards and an armed school resource officer through the Colorado Springs Police Department on campus. Security staff is also present at high school entrances.

"One of the greatest sources of security is the situational awareness of staff and students," O'Brien said.

The incident at Sierra High School is not the first this academic year in which a student was arrested at a Colorado Springs-area school for firearm possession.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a student who reportedly brought a handgun and ammunition to class at District 49's Evans Elementary in October. That student faced a sixth-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.