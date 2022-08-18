A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave following an arrest for alleged sexual assault.

Sarah Bryan Jones, 45, was arrested on Wednesday and faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Jones, an employee at Mitchell High School, is alleged to have victimized someone between the ages of 15 and 18, according to court records.

The Mitchell High School website lists Jones as a men's and women's swimming coach.

Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal released a statement Thursday regarding “allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges" being brought against Jones.

“Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Gaal said in the statement. "These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students.”

Sexual assault by a person in a position of trust is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to six years in prison and $100,000 in fines, according to the Colorado crime statutes.