Colorado Springs gun shop owner, Christof Kreb, 55, is believed to have killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, a licensed nurse, and two of their children, 13-year-old Felicity, and 9-year-old Barrett, Saturday morning in what the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday called an apparent murder-suicide at their home in the affluent Gleneagle neighborhood.
“Moments like these are hard to process and leave us with more questions than answers,” Academy School District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in a statement Monday. “We must therefore come together and provide each other support during this difficult time.”
The district will provide counseling Tuesday morning to students and staff, Cortez said, from school mental health specialists and trained district crisis counselors.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, a call to 911 reported someone was “possibly seriously injured and needed help” at a home on Pleier Drive in northern El Paso County, according to the sheriff’s office, which issued a “shelter in place” order for a 2-mile radius.
The sheriff’s office later reported that two adults and two juveniles were dead.
Despondency continued to permeate the Sun Hills subdivision north of Colorado Springs Monday, following what neighbors said was an unthinkable event in the neighborhood with large homes and primarily 5-acre lots.
A neighbor, who said he did not want to be identified, said he had a good relationship with the family. They raised chickens during the pandemic and shared the eggs with neighbors, he said.
“They had faith as a family. It’s tragic. Whoever did whatever, it’s tragic,” he said.
Christof Kreb and a business partner opened their first Specialty Sports & Supply in Colorado Springs in 1994 and in 2005 relocated to the current location at 4285 E. Fountain Blvd., according to state business licensing records. The sporting goods store specializes in firearms and knives, according to its website.
Army veteran Yvette Kreb, who had a nursing license, defined herself on Facebook as “CEO of one big crazy family that was created through love. We are blessed to walk this journey.”
The Krebs adopted five of their eight children from China. Most of the family shoots competitively, including daughter Morgan Kreb, who competed in the 2020 Olympic air rifle trials, receiving a bronze in the Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle.
She has been a member of the United States Air Force Academy's rifle team and competed in events of USA Shooting, the national governing body for the sport that’s chartered by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, according to its website.
Yvette Kreb said some of her children were dwarfs and had not left the family property since the middle of March,” Yvette Kreb said in a May 2020 member spotlight that discussed her mask-making efforts during the pandemic.
“Most of them are dwarfs, so they are more susceptible,” she said.
Some forms of dwarfism impair immune system function, according to the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Morgan placed placed second overall at a Saturday competition against the University of Texas-El Paso at the Cadet Rifle Range on the Air Force Academy.
A class valedictorian, Morgan was named as one of The Gazette's Best and Brightest high school students in 2020. At the time she told the paper that she had her sights set on the 2024 Olympics.
Morgan’s brother was born with a rare form of dwarfism, and her other four adopted siblings have various forms of dwarfism. One is legally blind, she told The Gazette last year.
The family paid for the children's medical care, including surgeries and prosthetics, a neighbor said.
“Not many people adopt five kids and spend money to take care of those kids and educate them,” he said.