A firefighter has been placed on administrative leave without pay Thursday after he has was charged with a felony, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced.
Jared Whiteman has charged with Class 3 felony theft, from offenses that occurred in April, court records show. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, Whiteman along with his wife, Jamy, ran a construction company, Fortified Solutions. The two are accused of falsely taking $197,690.45 by failing to pay subcontractors and double-invoicing customers, along with other accusations.
In a release, Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Mike Smaldino said Whiteman was hired in March 2017 and is currently a firefighter first class.