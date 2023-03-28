A Colorado Springs man is wanted in connection to a November homicide which, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette, stemmed from an argument over a stolen ax.

Eric Felix, 46, is accused of killing Ricky Keiser, 45, on Nov. 6, 2022, at Keiser's tent in a homeless camp just south of downtown Colorado Springs, and a warrant remains active for Felix's arrest nearly five months after the incident.

According to the affidavit, police discovered Keiser's body on Nov. 7, 2022, inside his tent at the homeless camp and quickly concluded that Keiser had been killed via blunt force trauma.

Detectives discovered shortly after the incident that Felix had been seen at Keiser's tent with a golf club the day before, and he was allegedly upset with Keiser, according to witnesses who spoke to detectives within the affidavit.

"The whole thing was over a double-sided ax," one witness told detectives.

Witnesses claim they had heard Felix was upset that Keiser had taken an ax from Felix's camp, and when Felix discovered his ax was missing he and two unidentified individuals went to Keiser's camp to confront him. When Felix arrived at the campsite he allegedly yelled for Keiser to "stay out of his s***," and used his golf club to beat Keiser repeatedly while he was hiding inside his tent.

"Whack! Whack! Whack!" several witnesses claimed they heard coming from the area of Keiser's tent the night of his death. The affidavit states that when police investigated Felix's camp a week after Keiser's death detectives found a broken golf club that matched the description of the club Felix had allegedly used to beat Keiser.

Detectives also learned that shortly after Felix beat Keiser to death, he allegedly assaulted a second homeless man who was charging his phone outside self-storage facility near the homeless camp.

"Just handled one problem on the trail (homeless camp area) and there's a few more problems he's (Felix) going to handle," one person allegedly told a witness according to the affidavit.

Detectives would later speak with the homeless man allegedly assaulted by Felix, who claimed he was assaulted because Felix believed he was a confidential informant for the police.

In January 2023, Felix's wife contacted CSPD and informed detectives that her husband had confessed to killing Keiser.

"I killed (Keiser)," Felix allegedly told his wife in November.

Felix's wife informed police she hadn't seen Felix since his confession, as she had kicked him out of her home, but that she suspected Felix was staying with his mother in the Waldo Canyon area.

Felix is facing a preliminary charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Keiser, but a warrant remains active for Felix's arrest almost two months since his arrest affidavit was filed with the 4th Judicial District Court on Feb. 2.

CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene told The Gazette that he could not provide additional details regarding Felix or his current whereabouts.

Felix has an extensive criminal record in El Paso County, according to court records. In 1999, Felix pleaded guilty to intimidation of a witness or victim, and was given five years in the Department of Corrections, and in 2000 he was given an additional two years of prison time for pleading guilty to attempted substance distribution.

In 2002 and 2005 Felix pleaded guilty to attempted escape from felony conviction and was given two additional years of prison time for each attempted escape.

Since 2005 Felix had only faced a handful of misdemeanor charges in the county, until the warrant was issued for his arrest on the first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information about Felix's whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.