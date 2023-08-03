A Colorado Springs contractor has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $30,000 in construction materials from Home Depot over a span of nearly 10 months, police said Thursday.

In May, Home Depot's Organized Retail Crime Investigators began investigating Shane Railey, of Railey Custom Renovations, after he was stopped while attempting to steal nearly $800 worth of cabinets, police said.

Railey was then issued a "no-trespass" notice for all Home Depot stores but continued to visit and steal from the store, police said.

Home Depot's team partnered with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Retail Pawn and Metal Theft Unit for an investigation that found a pattern of theft by Railey dating back to "at least" October 2022.

"Mr. Railey was determined to be stealing job materials for various contracting and remodeling jobs, while charging the customers the value of materials," police said.

Railey was arrested Thursday on theft and money laundering charges. The total value of stolen materials exceeded $31,000, police said.