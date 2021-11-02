A Colorado Springs child care center was placed on lockdown Tuesday following reports of a suspicious man allegedly walking around the area with a firearm, Colorado Springs police said.
The child care center is located in the 3400 block of Parkmoor Drive. Officers received calls about the suspicious man around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man was detained by police while officers conducted their investigation, officials said. The man did not have a firearm, police said. But a concerned parent in the area did have a firearm. The parent did not point the gun at anybody.
No one was arrested and there were no injuries. The lockdown has been lifted, police said.