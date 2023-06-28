One man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an east Colorado Springs business over the weekend, police reported Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a business in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, near the intersection with North Academy Boulevard, that had been robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects. One victim reported their vehicle and keys stolen during the incident, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police located the stolen car near The Citadel mall and arrested one of the suspects, identified as 33-year-old Primitivo Banuelos. Banuelos was charged with aggravated robbery and menacing, officials said.

Police did not release information on the whereabouts of the second suspect, if the suspect has been located.