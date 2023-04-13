The lobby at the city's main bus terminal in downtown Colorado Springs was closed Thursday to test for possible methamphetamine contamination, Mountain Metro Transit announced late in the afternoon.

Mountain Metro is waiting to receive the final methamphetamine testing report, but has decided to close the lobby as a precautionary measure, according to a news release.

All bus operations are as usual, Mountain Metro spokeswoman Elaine Sheridan said.

Earlier this month, restrooms at the bus station at 127 E. Kiowa St. were closed to test for possible methamphetamine contamination.

A security officer became ill while routinely inspecting the bathrooms in late March, Sheridan said. The officer was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later released, she said.

"As a precaution," officials said they were closing the restrooms for cleaning and would reopen only to bus drivers, staff and passengers.

The restrooms reopened but only for bus drivers, employees and passengers, though.

Mountain Metro then "received additional information that indicated the security guard may have been exposed to methamphetamine," Sheridan said, and immediately closed the facilities.

Restrooms have remained closed, she said. Drivers and staff are using City Hall restrooms.

Transients and others using the bathrooms at the main bus terminal for activities other than their intended purpose has led to temporary closures, stepped-up security and doors to the facilities being propped open to try to curb inappropriate behavior, officials said.

Workers have found syringes indicating drug use in the bathrooms, Sheridan said.

Vandalism also has been a problem, officials said. Physical damage has included people destroying and clogging toilets and urinals, kicking in doors and ripping paper towel dispensers from walls, Sheridan said.

“We had a ticket vending machine flipped over, and people have urinated and defecated on the floors and have taken baths in the sinks,” she said.

Contracted bus drivers have complained about the situation to Colorado Springs City Council since January, saying they have trouble finding public restrooms during their shifts and not being able to relieve themselves in a timely manner is causing health problems for some.

The transit system increased security at the downtown terminal last November, Sheridan said, and in January added more security, with guards monitoring for loitering and inappropriate behavior. Janitorial service also was increased.