A 31-year-old Colorado Springs high school girls’ basketball coach exchanged nearly 500 pictures, many of them sexually explicit, with one of his players during an inappropriate relationship between the two, according to arrest documents.
George Pollard, 31, faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, police said. Pollard, a coach at Doherty High School, turned himself in to police Sunday, two days after detectives with the Crimes Against Children unit obtained a warrant for his arrest. He bonded out on Monday, court records show.
Officers said that the victim’s mother took her phone from her and found text messages and photos from Pollard. The victim’s mother contacted police Friday and turned the phone over to them.
In examining the phone’s contents, investigators found 495 images that had been exchanged between Pollard and the victim. Several of the photographs showed a man in various states of undress, whom detectives were able to identify as Pollard, documents show.
In an interview with detectives, the victim detailed a relationship between herself and Pollard that began with one-on-one basketball workouts and became physical, the affidavit stated.
Pollard essentially admitted to the relationship during a “pretext phone call” that was monitored by police, but claimed they did not have sexual intercourse, officials said.
Pollard previously worked as an educational assistant for a year at Russell Middle School and for about two years at Doherty before hiring on as Doherty’s girls’ basketball coach in February 2017, according to a District 11 spokesperson.
Doherty is offering counseling throughout the week for students affected by the news of Pollard’s arrest, District 11 said in a Sunday news release.
“The highest priority for Colorado Springs School District 11, Doherty High School, and all D11 schools is the safety and welfare of all our students,” the release stated.
The district would not comment further on the matter, citing an active police investigation. A representative of Academy School District 20, where Pollard worked as a paraprofessional at Mountain Ridge Middle School, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Both districts have placed Pollard on administrative leave. The Pluto Basketball Club, where Pollard worked as a volunteer coach, has suspended him from all club activities, police said.
Investigators are still working to learn if Pollard had any additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.