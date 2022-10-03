An El Paso County man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child was arrested Friday after an investigation spanning over two weeks, Colorado Springs police announced Monday.
On Sept. 13, the 13-year-old victim was walking in the area of the 3100 block of South Circle Drive in south Colorado Springs when Wilbert Porter, 47, allegedly approached the child, who then got into Porter's vehicle, police said.
Porter allegedly then drove the victim to an apartment in the 800 block of South Circle Drive, where he sexually assaulted the victim.
Police said evidence collected during the investigation pointed to Porter being the suspect. He faces charges of sexual assault on a child, a fourth-degree felony, enticement of a child and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court records.
Officials said investigators believe Porter could have "additional victims," and encouraged anyone with information about this case to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.