Vehicle owners parking at Colorado Springs Airport have been victims of a spree of catalytic converter thefts during the past several weeks.

Fourteen catalytic converters stolen from various models of Toyotas were reported between July 14 and Aug. 20, officers told The Gazette in an email. The thefts, happening in other areas, including Denver International Airport, targeted vehicles parked in Colorado Springs Airport's long-term lot.

Police said thieves steal catalytic converters because they can strip them for the precious metals inside and sell the metal to salvage businesses for a significant price.

While salvage shops are under the same laws as pawn shops to report all items they buy to police, officers said the components inside the converters cannot be serialized. Unlike a wedding ring, precious metals are not as easily identifiable as being stolen.

The police department’s Metal Theft Unit is overseeing the investigations in conjunction with officers who are assigned to the airport, officers said.

While patrolling the parking lots is not the main task of airport officers, police said they do check the lots when their “primary job responsibilities allow.”

Colorado Springs Airport staff said officers would increase their patrol efforts and that the department recently purchased a utility terrain vehicle to help monitor the parking lots.

“This is a frustrating situation for us," airport officials wrote in a statement, "and we want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to stop future incidents at COS.”

A Colorado Springs police spokesperson could not provide the total number reported catalytic converter thefts beyond those involving Toyotas.

Police asked anyone with information or who is a witness to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.