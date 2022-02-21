PARKER • Dozens of residents in Parker received anti-Semitic messages delivered to their homes Sunday morning.
The residents found the flyers on their lawns, placed inside baggies of rice to weigh them down.
"As a Jew in the United States or anywhere, I know anti-Semitism is always there. I assume it is further away than my front doorstep," Danielle said.
Danielle, who asked us not to use her last name over concerns of being targeted, said all the homes on her street and nearby streets received flyers early Sunday.
"The general message is that Jews are controlling the government and possibly created COVID and are controlling COVID," Danielle said.
A neighbor said he captured the delivery on surveillance video, which Danielle viewed.
"The people who did this were cowardly. They didn't get out. They chucked it from a moving vehicle," Danielle said.
The Parker Police Department investigated and determined that since there was no direct threat, it's not a crime, according to spokesperson Josh Hans. Hans said investigators view the incidents as a matter of free speech.
