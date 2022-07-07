Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the body of a missing person has been found in 17 feet of water at Lake Pueblo.
The as-yet unidentified individual was found after CPW rangers at Lake Pueblo responded to a report of a missing person late Thursday afternoon.
Rangers made use of an underwater drone to find the body, which was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office for "identification, notification of relatives and determination of cause of death."
If confirmed as a drowning, it will be the 23rd statewide this year. The record was set in 2020, when 34 people drowned.
"This death is under investigation, but appears to be a tragic accident," park manager Joe Stadterman said.
Staderman added the death is especially troubling, given the efforts put in by his team to raise awareness of lake and waterside safety. In a release from CPW, he said this most recent death "underscores the message we have been stressing" for lake goers to use life preservers "when on or near the water."