An Evergreen man faces federal charges after allegedly making shooting threats against Denver’s FBI building and Homeland Security office, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado.

He also allegedly made mass shooting threats against a Colorado performing arts group.

Kyle William Staebell, 33, allegedly made one threat directly to the FBI’s online national threat tip line shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. He made others via Twitter and email, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors charged Staebell with threats to commit mass violence, according to the release. The criminal complaint shows he faces a charge of “transmission of threats in interstate commerce.” He made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint against Staebell, he claimed he had automatic weapons and explosives to carry out a mass shooting at Denver’s FBI office — and he claimed to be the leader of a terrorist cell.

A search of Staebell’s Evergreen address turned up a suspected Molotov cocktail and handwritten notes that appeared to brainstorm the threats he made.

Tweets from an account allegedly associated with Staebell accused the FBI and Department of Homeland Security of ruining his life and career, and doing nothing when “Nazis tried to kill (him).”

In an interview with law enforcement Monday, Staebell reportedly claimed his girlfriend was responsible for any threats sent from his accounts. He claimed he had just broken up with her and she “must be” angry.

Staebell allegedly admitted going backstage in the performing arts group’s building in December and wanted to “conduct an orchestra with a Harry Potter wand” he said he found, according to the complaint.

The document does not mention whether Staebell had other previous relationship to the performing arts group.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes very seriously any threat to commit mass violence,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan.

“We commend our law enforcement partners for taking swift action to investigate this case. We specifically want to thank the FBI, the Denver Police Department, the Lakewood Police Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”