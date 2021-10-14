A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old William Cruz, who is suspected of killing his 29-year-old wife, Masany Cruz, law enforcement said.

The North Plainfield (N.J.) Police Department received a missing person report on Oct. 4 for a woman missing out of Colorado Springs, New York State Police said.

Sag Harbor Police Department in New York received a call from New Jersey police that Masany Cruz may have been at the Sag Harbor Inn. When Sag Harbor police checked the hotel they found William Cruz alone at the Inn. Police took him into custody, transported him to the hospital and he was later released, New York State Police said.

During the same day in Colorado Springs, police responded to a check the welfare call in the 2600 block of Grand Vista Circle and found Masany Cruz dead inside an apartment on Grand Vista Circle, Colorado Springs police said.

After a multi-agency investigation determined that Masany Cruz was last heard from Sept. 14 and that William Cruz arrived in Long Island around Sept. 18. New York State Police arrested William Cruz on Wednesday as a fugitive from justice based on a warrant out of El Paso County, New York State Police said.

William Cruz was held at the Southampton Town Police Department for arraignment Thursday in Suffolk County First District Court, New York State Police said.