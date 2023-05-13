Colorado State Patrol and members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force (WCDTF) arrested a man in Mesa County Wednesday night after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and meth.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Ramon Cesena-Valdez, 25, was stopped on I-70 west of Debeque when officials seized the drugs. Officials said the stop resulted in the seizure of more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth.

Cesna-Valdez is facing several charges, including possession with intent to distribute and child abuse. Officials said this case is still under investigation.