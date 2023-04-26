Cook

Christian Cook, 31, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as the man found dead near the railroad tracks on April 9.

Fountain police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a man found lying near the railroad tracks at Alegre Circle and Colorado 85/87.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. April 9 to a report of a man down, police said.

The victim — identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Christian Cook — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled his death a homicide, police said.

“We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information about Cook's death is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at 719-382-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Tags