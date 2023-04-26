Fountain police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a man found lying near the railroad tracks at Alegre Circle and Colorado 85/87.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. April 9 to a report of a man down, police said.

The victim — identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Christian Cook — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled his death a homicide, police said.

“We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information about Cook's death is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at 719-382-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.