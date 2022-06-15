Carlos Diaz, accused of killing four people in April, is facing two charges of first-degree murder in El Paso County.

Diaz, 21, appeared in court on Wednesday morning to have charges filed against him in the deaths of Joseph Moore, 22, and Diego Martinez, 22.

The prosecution confirmed to The Gazette that it had filed two charges against Diaz, both first-degree murder charges which each carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The prosecution also filed a motion to amend Diaz's case to allow for the two alleged killings that took place in El Paso County to be tried as the same case.

In addition to his charges in El Paso County, Diaz awaits having charges filed against him in Pueblo County in the deaths of Manuel Zegarelli, 27, and Vetho Finnell-Vigil, 23.

An affidavit details that Diaz allegedly shot and killed all four men over theft and drug-related disputes. The affidavit states that Diaz himself confessed to all four killings, but claims to have done so in part because he was, or was going to be, sexually assaulted by two of the men.

Diaz was most recently in court June 1, when the prosecution asked Judge Chad Miller of the 4th Judicial District Court for two additional weeks to file charges.

The charges Diaz potentially faces in Pueblo County resulted in his defense attorney asking for a lengthy delay before the court takes his case to a preliminary hearing.

Judge Miller did not object to the request from the defense, and set Diaz's preliminary hearing date for Sept. 2.