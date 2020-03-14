An alleged carjacking in Pueblo Saturday morning led to an officer shooting and killing the suspect.
11 News learned the carjacking began at a youth center in Pueblo. The woman called police and reported her vehicle stolen.
An off-duty officer located the vehicle after a description was sent out to Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Sheriff's Department.
Officers perused the vehicle, until the car hit a telephone pole. The suspect then got out of the car and fled on foot.
The suspect was located near an alleyway. A deputy thought the suspect was armed, so he shot and killed the suspect.