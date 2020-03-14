OIS Pueblo 031420

Crime scene photo courtesy KKTV.

An alleged carjacking in Pueblo Saturday morning led to an officer shooting and killing the suspect.

11 News learned the carjacking began at a youth center in Pueblo. The woman called police and reported her vehicle stolen.

An off-duty officer located the vehicle after a description was sent out to Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Sheriff's Department.

Officers perused the vehicle, until the car hit a telephone pole. The suspect then got out of the car and fled on foot.

The suspect was located near an alleyway. A deputy thought the suspect was armed, so he shot and killed the suspect.

Read more at KKTV

