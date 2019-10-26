A carjacking suspect has been named after reportedly running from police and getting hit by a train.
Today officials said that 21-year-old Angelic Lobato is facing robbery and vehicular eluding charges.
Pueblo police officers swarmed the I-25 on-ramp Thursday afternoon at 29th Street, which is where 11 News is told the woman crashed the stolen car. After crashing, she jumped out and tried to make another run for it. A police spokesperson says it's unclear if she was trying to hop on the train to hitch a ride, but on Friday police confirmed the was struck by the train. She was taken into custody.
The incident started at 9th Street where police say the suspect stole another woman's car at gunpoint.