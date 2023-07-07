At least two juveniles have been taken into custody following an alleged carjacking near Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said that during regular park patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking in the 1700 block of East Bijou Street and called for backup.

The police report the suspects, ranging from 14 to 16 years old, attempted to flee the area but were apprehended by officers in the same Bijou Street lot. Two suspects were armed, with one of the handguns stolen, according to police.

The vehicle was recovered without further incident, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects’ names will not be released due to their status as minors.