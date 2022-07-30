A combination of less accountability and more knowledge has led to a rise in car theft in Colorado Springs over the past few years, according to Sgt. Michael Inazu of the city's police department's motor vehicle theft division.

"I think it's become a significantly bigger problem in Colorado Springs," Inazu said.

And the numbers back up that claim.

According to data provided by analysts with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the city has seen a 15% increase in car thefts over the past three years.

"It's a been a problem nationwide, and this trend is late coming to Colorado Springs, to be honest," Inazu said.

The trend can be seen across the state of Colorado.

According to the data provided by Colorado Springs police, during the same three-year period, there has been a statewide increase in car thefts of 30%, and the Denver Metro area has seen an increase of 35%.

This coincides with data acquired by The Denver Gazette, which showed that motor vehicle thefts jumped from 377.2 per 100,000 people in 2019 to 636.6 in 2021, according to an estimate of 2021 statistics by the Department of Public Safety.

The pandemic created a perfect storm of circumstances that made a ripe incubator for car thefts, said Lisa Pasko, the chair of the University of Denver’s sociology and criminology department. Working from home and staying inside meant people were leaving their cars unattended for longer periods of time than usual. Supply chain issues likely increased the value of hard-to-get car parts on the black market.

“We know that crime increases if you have incapable guardianship, suitable victims and motivated offenders. During the pandemic, we had all three really amplified,” Pasko said.

She added that increased housing insecurity brought on by the pandemic likely drove more people to steal cars in order to live in them. The economic downturn led to a rise in first-time homelessness.

Inazu said there were a variety of factors that lend themselves to the increase in motor vehicle theft across the state, but the passing of Colorado House Bill 1263 played the biggest role in his mind.

HB 1263, passed and signed into law in 2019, made possession of less than 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor crime, which Inazu said has led to a direct spike in motor vehicle theft in the state.

"The vast, vast majority of people who steal cars are drug addicts," Inazu said. "The overwhelming majority of car theft that takes place in Colorado Springs is by drug addicts."

Inazu explained that drug addicts steal cars because they're often homeless, and need a place to live and cars double as shelter and a mode of transportation. Additionally, Inazu said cars that are stolen are often sold to support the drug habits of those who steal them.

"That (the bill passage) means that all these people who are arrested for drug possession either don’t get arrested at all or get a ticket," Inazu said. "These offenders who might be arrested for drugs are still out and about and need to support their habit.”

Additionally, Inazu alleges that the lenient giving of personal recognizance bonds to people who steal vehicles by the court system allows for repeat offenders to be back on the streets quickly.

"PR bonds are a common practice for property theft, and auto theft is considered property theft," Inazu said. "We will arrest an offender multiple times for stealing cars. We ask for an increased bond, and then that bond can get reduced to a PR bond after spending a weekend in jail."

PR bonds allow arrestees to get out of jail without having to post any money, as long as they appear for all court dates in the future.

One specific car thief in Colorado Springs who Inazu points to as an example is Levi Ortivez-Martinez.

"If you went into court records for Mr. Martinez, you’ll see how many times he’s been released and stolen cars again," Inazu said.

Court records show that Ortivez-Martinez has been convicted of stealing, or attempting to steal, a motor vehicle six times since 2020.

For his most recent conviction in March 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle trespassing, and the District Attorney's Office gave him three years of probation and no jail time as part of a plea agreement.

In addition to struggling to keep criminals off the streets, Inazu believes that car thieves are getting more knowledgeable with how to steal cars, and which kind to steal.

"Kias and Hyundais are extremely easy to steal right now. Almost like old-school hot wiring," Inazu said. "Anyone can go on YouTube and find tons of videos teaching how to steal these cars."

As a result, Inazu said that four of the top types of stolen cars in Colorado Springs this year are Kias and Hyundais.

While Inazu believes his team with Colorado Springs police does a good job, he also admitted that finding stolen cars can be a difficult task.

"A car stolen in Colorado Springs may end up in a completely different city," Inazu explained.

According to data acquired by The Denver Gazette, CSPD has a clearance rate of 14.1% in auto-theft crimes from 2010 to 2020, which is still nearly 5% better than the clearance rate of 10.9% in Denver and 9.7% in Aurora.

Data provided to The Gazette by Colorado Springs police claim that approximately 80% of the roughly 3,000 cars stolen in Colorado Springs are recovered each year. But Inazu cautioned that it's not 80% of the cars stolen in the city but rather approximately 80% of 3,000 cars recovered each year, with many being reported stolen from across Colorado.

The CSPD motor vehicle theft division attempts to take prolific car thieves off the street, but with the already small division down 40% from being fully staffed, even that has been difficult.

"That's just the nature of policing in general," Inazu said. "But we’re doing a pretty good job with the resources we have."