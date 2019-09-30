A man was found dead in the front yard of an east Cañon City home Saturday night, and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
Officers found the body in front of a house in the 600 block of Spruce Court while investigating reports of a gunshot heard in the same area. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Fay.
Neighbors told Gazette news partner KKTV someone had just bought the home where Fay was found, but they did not know if Fay was the new homeowner.
Detectives are now looking for a dark-colored car with Louisiana plates seen in the same area just before the shot was fired. The police department does not know if the people in the car were involved in the incident but are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 right away.