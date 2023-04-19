A 69-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly attempting to develop sexually exploitative photographs of underage girls at a Walgreens in Cañon City, according to police.

Terry Vance was arrested and charged on April 13 with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child after an investigation into the incident.

Detectives responded to the pharmacy store at 1609 Fremont Drive after an employee reported what appeared to be images of children in various stages of undress that were allegedly sent by Vance to the photo center for development, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

An investigation determined that the photographs depicted more than one prepubescent girl whom detectives are still working to identify.

Court records show Vance faces nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child by causing, inducing, enticing or permitting a child to engage in, or be used for, any explicit sexual conduct for the making of any sexually exploitative material.

Vance has been released since his arrest last week on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond. A return filing of charges hearing is scheduled for May 10 in Fremont County Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are attempting to identify parties depicted in the photographs and set up interviews with anyone who may be a victim in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit by calling 719-276-5600.