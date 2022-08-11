Police in Pueblo are searching for two suspect vehicles following a shooting in which a bystander was injured and taken to the hospital, police officials said.
The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Troy Avenue around 3:06 p.m.. Police said people in a small white SUV, possibly a Blazer, and a blue Volkswagen possibly a Jetta, exchanged gunfire.
A vendor delivering to a Family Dollar truck was hit by one of the shots and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. That person was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.