Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

Police in Pueblo are searching for two suspect vehicles following a shooting in which a bystander was injured and taken to the hospital, police officials said. 

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Troy Avenue around 3:06 p.m.. Police said people in a small white SUV, possibly a Blazer, and a blue Volkswagen possibly a Jetta, exchanged gunfire.

A vendor delivering to a Family Dollar truck was hit by one of the shots and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. That person was taken to the hospital. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Two people found dead in Phantom Canyon ID'd
Monument police officer sent to hospital after contact with suspected narcotics

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments