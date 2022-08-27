A man suspected of burglary allegedly kicked and spat at police officers before he was arrested Saturday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.
Just after 3:15 p.m., officers were notified of a burglary in progress in the 4400 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard, police said. When police arrived at the residence, they attempted to contact the suspect who was outside. The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jaron Alexander, allegedly started spitting and kicking at police.
Officers were able to subdue Alexander in the back of their patrol car but police said Alexander tried kick the windows out of the patrol car and hit the window with handcuffs. When officers attempted to place leg restraints on Alexander, he allegedly spat on officers again.
Alexander was arrested on suspicion of assault on peace officers, an attempted burglary and criminal mischief.