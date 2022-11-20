Police say 5 people are dead and 18 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle.
Colorado Springs police spokeswoman Lt. Pamela Castro told reporters during a news conference that a call for an active shooting came in at 11:57 p.m.
Responding officers entered the club and immediately located the suspected gunman inside, Castro said. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Academy Boulevard was closed in the area in both directions while emergency workers responded to the scene.
Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said during the news conference that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to assist.
The FBI is on also scene and is assisting in the investigation, Castro said.
Investigators have not released a motive for the crime.
More information about the shooting was expected to be released at an 8 a.m. press conference, police said.
Club Q released a statement on its Facebook page early Sunday morning.
"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the Facebook post read. "Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for more of the latest updates.