An 18-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in two related shootings that injured four people in Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

Police said Estevan Pacheco is suspected of shooting into a home with people inside around 6 p.m. at the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle in southeast Colorado Springs. Law enforcement said in a news release Monday Pacheco knew the home and its occupants.

Police said one person inside the home fired back at Pacheco, who then fled on foot. Police said "associates" of that person then pursued Pacheco in a truck.

A few streets away at the 2400 block of Barkman Drive, Pacheco allegedly fired his gun again, this time at the truck's occupants, and was injured after the driver ran him over, police said.

One person in the truck sustained serious injuries and went to a local hospital. Others in the truck also sustained minor injuries from gunshot wounds.

Gazette news partner KKTV said one of the victims is a 12-year-old boy who is in critical condition after he was shot nine times. Family told KKTV that the boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the face, neck, leg and other places on his body.

Pacheco was booked into El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

In all, four people suffered gunshot wounds. Three of the injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police, but one person remains in serious but stable condition.