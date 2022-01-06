Dominic Celano protected his friends and family, and the night he was killed was no exception, Ray Celano, Dominic's father, told The Gazette.
On Nov. 20, 14-year-old Dominic Celano and his 12-year-old brother, Dylan Celano, ventured out to Memorial Park with their older cousin, 23-year-old Gage Celano, to skateboard.
That night around 7:14 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the park that left Dominic dead. Gage Celano was rushed to the hospital and died later that night, and Dylan was critically injured, but survived and spent months recovering.
"He always had the warrior mindset built in him a long time ago," Ray Celano said. "Martial arts always taught him to protect, which is pretty much what happened the night of the shooting.
"My opinion is that he stepped forward to protect Dylan."
Celano's comments come two days after Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation to $5,000.
"They're in our thoughts and we're working hard to get something for them," Don Addy, chairman for crime stoppers, said about the Celano family.
As of midday Thursday crime stoppers received no new tips, Addy said.
Less than three weeks before the shooting, Ray Celano; his wife, Sunhee Bang; and their three sons moved to Colorado Springs from California following Ray Celano's retirement from the Hollister Police Department on Oct. 25.
"We were very excited to come out here," Ray Celano said.
The family debated between moving to Colorado or Arizona but choose Colorado because their boys loved spending time with their older cousin, Gage Celano.
"Whenever Gage came over they were pretty much inseparable," Ray Celano said.
Aside from skateboarding with Gage Celano, Dominic loved football, video games and martial arts. Dominic, who is part Korean and part Italian, grew interested in material arts as a way of connecting with his Korean heritage, Ray Celano said.
"He had so much potential," his mother said.
When Dominic died he was three levels away from his black belt and nine days ways from his 15th birthday.
Dominic was awarded an honorary black belt for the "heroism" he showed the night of his death. He showed that kind of heroism in everyday life too when he stood up for kids at school who were considered "different," Ray Celano said.
But Dominic's inclination to protect was coupled with a "gentle" personality, his father said.
"He was a very quiet person, very stoic, very deliberate with his words," Ray Celano said.
As a child Dominic wanted to be a commander of a battleship, and those dreams did not fade, even as he grew older. As a freshman in high school he aspired to be in the military.
"He was an all-American kid," Ray Celano said.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only