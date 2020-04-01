A boy was arrested after deputies found him and another boy suffering gunshot wounds Tuesday night in the Security-Widefield area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and prohibited use of a weapon, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Deputies were called about 9 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Bison Drive, where they found a boy who was shot. He was brought to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect fled the home, but deputies later found him along South Academy Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for several wounds, that were not life threatening, and then booked into Spring Creek Youth Service Center.