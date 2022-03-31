BOULDER • Police are requesting the public's help in finding three bikes and bike technology worth more than $80,000, officials announced Thursday.
The bikes were stolen from a business in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place in Boulder between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, officials said. Suspects broke into the businesses and stole the bikes as well as prototype technology on two of the bikes.
The first bike, a Cervelo P5 triathlon bike, is valued at $40,000 due in part to its modifications. The bike is black. The second bike is a modified Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike valued at $30,000. It is black with blue accents. The final bike is a specialized Turbo Levo that's blue with white lettering. It's valued at $12,000.
For photos of the bikes and details on the bikes click here.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the bikes is encouraged to call Boulder police at 303-441-1951 and reference case No. 22-2926.