A Boulder man has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault on a child and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on a messaging platform, Boulder police announced in a release.

Jesse Charles Schwenk, 34, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A search warrant executed in early January revealed evidence including data on devices and messaging history, police said.

Messages connected Schwenk to an individual in New Jersey. Colorado ICAC contacted New Jersey State Police, which led to a search warrant and the arrest of Jabari Amador, 22, the release said.

Amador is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old in Phillipsburg, N.J. Due to messages investigators found related to this incident, Schwenk is also being charged with sexual assault on a child, according to police.

According to the release, Schwenk was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond facing the following felony charges:

• One count sexual assault of a child (complicity).

• Seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute.

• Ten counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession.

The investigation is ongoing. Agencies involved in the investigation include Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety, New Jersey State Police, Phillipsburg Police Department and Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.