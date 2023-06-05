An El Paso County judge on Monday slightly lowered the bond of 58-year-old Robert Gordon, a former church music teacher and bus driver accused of sexually assaulting three children.

Gordon's bond entering Monday's hearing was $150,000. His bail was set at $500,000 after his arrest, but Judge Hilary Gurney lowered it on April 27, court records show.

On Monday, Gordon's attorneys requested that their client's bond be lowered again. But prosecutor Kelson Castain expressed concerns, including Gordon's compliance on probation, the worry that Gordon might reoffend if released from jail and his general misconduct over the past 30 years.

Judge Samuel Evig agreed that Gordon's bond was high, but Evig also acknowledged that the allegations against Gordon were "troubling" and that there is nothing the court can do to monitor him 24 hours a day to make sure he isn't in contact with children.

Evig decided to reduce Gordon's bond by $50,000, saying a high bond for Gordon remained "appropriate" and "necessary." To be released from El Paso County jail, Gordon must now post a $100,000 bond.

Gordon was the subject of a yearlong investigation in El Paso County that began in August 2011, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. A male victim reported that he and Gordon allegedly had a sexual relationship in 2001 when the boy was around 12 years old. He was said to have met Gordon at a church in Security-Widefield.

In a 2011 interview with an El Paso County sheriff's deputy during that investigation, Gordon admitted to having a sexual relationship with the boy, according to the affidavit.

Of the eight charges brought against Gordon in that case, four were dismissed by the district attorney and he was acquitted of the other four by a jury in 2014. He pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a victim under the age of 15 and two counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of sexual abuse.

Around the time that alleged relationship would have been going on, a jury acquitted Gordon in a separate case in 2001, when he faced two counts of sexual assault on a child with force and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, court records show. Gordon was found not guilty in that case in February 2001.

In that case, a 14-year-old boy accused Gordon of having sexual intercourse with him “quite a few” times while the boy slept over at Gordon’s house in 1996. The teen alleged that the first incident happened when he was 12 or 13, according to the affidavit.

Gordon was convicted of harboring a runaway child, a misdemeanor, in 1998, and was sentenced to a one-year unsupervised deferred sentence.

In the most recent case, prosecutors brought charges against Gordon after the parents of a 14-year-old boy reported finding inappropriate text messages between their son and Gordon, who was a friend of the family, according to the affidavit.

Then at Gordon's first appearance on April 20 he had two new cases filed against him, where he faced accusations of sexually assaulting children. At Gordon's preliminary hearing on May 15, Castain told the judge that the prosecution would consolidate charges from the three cases into one case. On Monday, Castain told Evig that three underage victims are accusing Gordon of sexual assault.

Gordon will make his next appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on July 17, when he is expected to enter a plea.

Gordon faces 10 charges, including three counts of sexually assaulting a child from a position of trust, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a child and other crimes.