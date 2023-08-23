A man accused of crashing his vehicle and firing a weapon into the air in a Colorado Springs neighborhood saw his bond increased five times the initial amount Wednesday.

At around 10:15 a.m., residents residing near the Country Club of Colorado near the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road received an alert regarding a man wielding both a rifle and handgun in the area, police said. Officials asked residents to remain indoors, and to avoid windows and doors.

As officers searched for the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Joel Martin, of Colorado Springs, the nearby Cheyenne Mountain Resort reported that members of its staff detained Martin on a golf course.

Police found two additional handguns near Martin, officials said.

No injuries occurred during the incident, police said.

Martin was charged with 10 offenses, including attempted murder, a Class 3 felony and illegal discharge of a weapon and menacing, both Class 5 felonies. He also faces misdemeanor and traffic offense charges.

During a virtual advisement hearing Wednesday, a judge read those charges to Martin, who was visibly crying for most of the hearing, and increased Martin's bond from $50,000 to $250,000, though the prosecution had asked for $500,000.

Both the judge and Martin's defense attorney stated several times that there are "significant mental health concerns" in the case, and his attorney told the court that Martin "wasn't intending to hurt anyone except himself."

Martin's first appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 5, court records show.