Bomb squad officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday investigated a call about a “suspicious item” in the northeast part of the city, authorities said.

At about 11:40 a.m., a caller reported seeing an item in a storm gutter on Montebello Drive West, near Montebello Place, according to police. CSPD closed a section of Montebello Drive for nearly four hours while officers from the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit evaluated the item. The street was reopened to traffic at about 3:30 p.m.

No additional information was given about the item. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.